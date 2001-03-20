SATV ops to FCC: rethink Northpoint

Satellite TV operators on Tuesday asked the FCC to reconsider its decision to allow wireless multichannel service Northpoint Technology to share their spectrum.

"On behalf of the more than 15 million consumers who currently receive DBS service and the millions more who will enjoy this service in the near future, SBCA is once again calling upon the Commission to prevent the ruinous interference that will result if it permits terrestrial [multichannel video distribution and data services] to share the spectrum allocated for DBS service," wrote the Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Association.

DirecTV and EchoStar Communications Corp. also argued against allowing Northpoint to share DBS spectrum. Both companies say that Northpoint's service would cause interference and that there is no reason not to locate it in bands already allocated for terrestrial wireless video services. Northpoint retorted that satellite interests are just trying to stall the proceeding.

"The satellite industry has presented nothing new - it is just reiterating the tired, long rejected arguments designed to delay the introduction of competition from Northpoint's Broadwave affiliates," said Toni Cook Bush, executive vice president of Northpoint Technology. - Paige Albiniak