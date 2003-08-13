Saturday night’s all right for Lifetime
After two weeks, Lifetime Television's duo of new Saturday dramas is pacing
well.
1-800-MISSING recorded a 2.6 rating with 2.6 million viewers, down a bit
from its Aug. 2 debut to a 3.1 rating and 3.3 million viewers.
Wild Card scored a 2.4 rating with 2.5 million viewers Aug. 9, off from a
2.7 rating with 2.8 million viewers for the premiere.
Lifetime's latest original movie, A Date with Darkness: The Trial and
Capture of Andrew Luster, which aired Aug. 11, grabbed a 3.1 rating and 3.3
million viewers.
