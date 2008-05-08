Saturday Night Live Launches Politics Site

Saturday Night Live, the long-running late-night comedy show that has featured send-ups of prominent politicians since its inception, launched a Web site dedicated to politics.

The new site, a souped-up subsection of SNL’s main site, serves as something of a storehouse for SNL’s political satire.

Visitors can view clips featuring all of the show’s most famous political impersonators, as well as when the candidates themselves made guest appearances (or, in the case of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (Ariz.), his guest-hosting gig).

The show also set up a bracket, like the NCAA Tournament, where visitors can vote for their favorite SNL presidential-candidate impersonator, from Phil Hartman’s Ronald Reagan to Will Ferrell’s George W. Bush.

Other site features include e-cards, games and a politics message board.

Comedy shows launching politically themed sites is not exactly a new idea. Comedy Central spun off its “Indecision 2008” coverage on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart into a stand-alone Web site.