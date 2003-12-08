Saturday Night Dead in Iowa
NBC’s four affiliates in Iowa balked at carrying the Dec. 6 Saturday Night Live, fearing that presidential candidate Rev. Al Sharpton’s guest hosting gig could trigger federal equal time provisions.
The Iowa caucuses are the earliest proving ground in the presidential primaries.
