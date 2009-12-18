Saturday Morning Vote Slated For Satellite Extension Bill

It looks like satellite and cable operators--and everybody

else--will have to wait until the weekend to find out the status of the license

to deliver distant network-affiliated TV station signals into markets across

the country.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) has scheduled a

vote for 7:30 a.m. on Saturday on the defense appropriations bill (HR 3326) to

which has been appended a stop-gap measure to extend that satellite license for

60 days past its Dec. 31 expiration date.'

That's because legislators could not agree on reauthorizing

the full Satellite Home Viewer Extension and Reauthorization Act (SHVERA) in

time to make the Dec. 31 sunset date. The main sticking point appears to

be a deal that would allow DISH Network back into the distant-signal business

in exchange for delivering local TV stations signals into every market in the

country (the smallest markets are uneconomical to serve).

The Senate voted early Friday morning (as in 1:30 a.m.) to

invoke cloture (cut off debate) on the Defense bill and move to a vote.

According to Reid's office, 7:30 Saturday was the soonest

the vote could be held due to Senate rules, unless Republicans helped by

yielding back time, which she said was highly unlikely.