Sather Named KHBS-KHOG GM

KETV Omaha General Sales Manager Brian D. Sather has been

named president/general manager at Hearst's Fayetteville-Ft. Smith (Ark.) duopoly,

KHBS-KHOG.

"We're proud of the management depth throughout our company

that enables us to promote from within," said Hearst Television President/CEO

David J. Barrett. "Brian has been a key member of the KETV team and has a

strong appreciation for the importance of leadership in local journalism and

community service. KHBS and KHOG have been doing strong work and are

poised for greater growth in Northwest Arkansas,

where Brian has family ties."

For 13 years Sather rose through the ranks at KETV, first as

national sales manager, then as local sales manager, then general sales

manager.

Prior to joining Hearst, Sather served as local sales

manager at KTTW Sioux Falls, SD. He began his TV career in news, serving

as a photojournalist and held various newsroom positions at KELO Sioux Falls.

KHBS and KHOG are ABC affiliates, as is KETV.