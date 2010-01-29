Sather Named KHBS-KHOG GM
KETV Omaha General Sales Manager Brian D. Sather has been
named president/general manager at Hearst's Fayetteville-Ft. Smith (Ark.) duopoly,
KHBS-KHOG.
"We're proud of the management depth throughout our company
that enables us to promote from within," said Hearst Television President/CEO
David J. Barrett. "Brian has been a key member of the KETV team and has a
strong appreciation for the importance of leadership in local journalism and
community service. KHBS and KHOG have been doing strong work and are
poised for greater growth in Northwest Arkansas,
where Brian has family ties."
For 13 years Sather rose through the ranks at KETV, first as
national sales manager, then as local sales manager, then general sales
manager.
Prior to joining Hearst, Sather served as local sales
manager at KTTW Sioux Falls, SD. He began his TV career in news, serving
as a photojournalist and held various newsroom positions at KELO Sioux Falls.
KHBS and KHOG are ABC affiliates, as is KETV.
