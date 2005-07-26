Satellite Subs Head Over There a Day Early
DirecTV customers with the "DirecTV DVR service with TiVo functionality" can download the first full episode of Over There, the FX drama that follows soldiers in Iraq.
The premiere is available starting today, one day prior to the program’s official Wednesday premiere on FX. It will be available through tomorrow.
The download deal is a first for DirecTV and hints at ways the satellite giant will look to do battle with cable on the video-on-demand front. The VOD functionality offered by cable is something that satellite services can’t replicate. Eric Shanks, DirectTV's senior vice president, advanced services and content, says the company will look for similar opportunities in the future.
The Over There sneak preview may also be a product of corporate synergy: FX is owned by Fox parent News Corp., which also owns 34% of DirecTV.
