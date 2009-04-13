Satellite Operators Benefiting From Loosened Restrictions On U.S., Cuban Relations

Posted at 8:27 p.m. ET

Satellite operators will be among those benefitting from the Obama Administration's decision to loosen restrictions on U.S. relations—personal and business--with Cuba.

In a directive to Secretaries of Commerce, Treasury and State, the president told them to do what it takes to lift a host of restrictions.

Under the telecommunications heading, U.S. networks will be allowed to enter into agreements to link the U.S. and Cuba via fiber optic or satellite links.

On the TV and radio front, U.S. companies will be able to provide satellite TV, radio and telecommunications services themselves or through third parties to Cuban individuals with the exception of "certain senior Communist Party and Cuban government officials."

And for those without satellite receivers, there will be an exception from restriction on technology imports for satellite recievers, as well as computers, software, and mobile phone systems (U.S. companies can also now enter into roaming service agreements with Cuban telecommunications providers.)