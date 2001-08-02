Satellite killed the cable star

The growth of DBS has killed cable's monopoly and program access rules and

other pro-competitive measures should die with it, the trade group for the cable

industry told regulators Thursday.

All video providers 'are battling it out, home by home, customer by

customer,' the National Cable Telecommunications Association said in comments

filed for the FCC's upcoming assessment of cable competition.

'The house-to-house competition is exactly the result Congress hoped for'

when it passed the 1996 Telecommunications Act,' NCTA said.

DBS now has 18.1% of all pay-TV subscribers and cable's share has dropped to

77%, NCTA added.

As a result of the competition, cable firms have increased investment in

programming and channel capacity, while moderating rate increases.

Consequently, the FCC should allow program access rules that forced

programmers with investments in cable systems to sell their programming to DBS

companies and cable overbuilders to expire on schedule Oct. 5,

2002.