Satellite industry appeals must-carry

As expected, EchoStar Communications Corp. and the Satellite Broadcasting

& Communications Association are asking the Supreme Court to consider their

appeal of a law that requires satellite TV companies to carry every local TV

station in every market they serve.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., ruled against the

satellite-TV industry in December.

DirecTV was also a plaintiff in that case, but the No. 1 satellite-TV company

dropped out of the industry's appeal to the Supreme Court.

EchoStar is trying to purchase DirecTV and its parent company, Hughes

Electronics Corp.