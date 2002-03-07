Satellite industry appeals must-carry
As expected, EchoStar Communications Corp. and the Satellite Broadcasting
& Communications Association are asking the Supreme Court to consider their
appeal of a law that requires satellite TV companies to carry every local TV
station in every market they serve.
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., ruled against the
satellite-TV industry in December.
DirecTV was also a plaintiff in that case, but the No. 1 satellite-TV company
dropped out of the industry's appeal to the Supreme Court.
EchoStar is trying to purchase DirecTV and its parent company, Hughes
Electronics Corp.
