Satellite Firms Jump on Jackson Memorial Service

Satellite firms are busy Tuesday distributing coverage of the memorial service for pop icon Michael Jackson from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Intelsat, in partnership with AEG Live, Coastal Media Group, The Switch and Pacific Television, is serving as the exclusive satellite carrier for the live, free-to-air, worldwide distribution of the service and will provide global television broadcast access to the memorial event without charge of any kind.

The Intelsat 9, Intelsat 5, Intelsat 905 and Intelsat 904 satellites are being used to distribute the free-to-air signals to broadcasters around the world, and Intelsat has placed additional support staff onsite at the Staples Center.

Meanwhile, Cinedigm Digital Cinema has teamed with AEG Network Live to bring a live high-definition feed of the service to Cinedigm digital cinema-equipped theatres in 31 states. Limited tickets to attend are free and are being distributed online for most locations on a first-come-first-serve basis.

"We are truly honored to use Cinedigm's national digital cinema network to acknowledge and share this momentous event with moviegoers across the nation," said Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Bud Mayo in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies go to the Jackson family and to the millions of mourners who will join us in saying farewell to a great icon."

"Bringing fans together in cinemas allows them to participate in the historic passing of Michael Jackson as part of a community," added John Rubey, president of AEG Network Live, in a statement. "We are pleased to be providing that opportunity. We appreciate the permission of AEG Network Live and the Jackson family to bring the service to theatres."

The current list of confirmed theaters is as follows:

