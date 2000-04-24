Satellite communications service provider DigitalXpress has ceased operation.
Satellite communications service provider DigitalXpress has ceased operation. DigitalXpress customer networks are being transferred to GlobeCast. According to DigitalXpress CEO Jeff Lytle, GlobeCast was chosen because of its depth of service offerings and reputation for support. "Although we're sad to say goodnight, we're confident that, with GlobeCast, our customers will continue to receive the highest quality of service and support."
