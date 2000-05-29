Satellite-to-car accords near

Both Sirius Satellite Radio Inc. and XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. are negotiating to get their satellite-to-car radio services into Honda Acura cars. If one gets a deal, both will, since they have pledged to no longer make exclusive agreements (they also have to work together to develop a unified standard so that car receivers can pick up either service). Also last week, XM said its radios will be sold in Best Buy Co. Inc. stores. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both XM and Sirius hope to launch their 100-channel services next year.

Also, XM has signed on with General Motors Corp. subsidiary OnStar, which links drivers and their cars to security and information centers. XM has the "satellite pipeline" to allow direct-satellite communication with a car, rather than landline-telephone-based communications, a spokeswoman said. GM has a $50 million investment in XM.