Sassa sticks around, for now
Scott Sassa said it will be 'a while -- months, rather than weeks' before he
and top NBC brass have figured out what, if any, his new role with the company
will be.
The former NBC West Coast president continues to collect a paycheck from NBC
in the interim. 'We're still working on a couple of ideas,' Sassa said last
week.
He has at least two places to kick around those ideas since he still has
offices at NBC in Burbank, Calif., and New York.
NBC eliminated Sassa's job in May, consolidating those duties into the post
of NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker, essentially restoring an earlier
organizational structure.
