Sassa sticks around, for now

Scott Sassa said it will be 'a while -- months, rather than weeks' before he

and top NBC brass have figured out what, if any, his new role with the company

will be.

The former NBC West Coast president continues to collect a paycheck from NBC

in the interim. 'We're still working on a couple of ideas,' Sassa said last

week.

He has at least two places to kick around those ideas since he still has

offices at NBC in Burbank, Calif., and New York.

NBC eliminated Sassa's job in May, consolidating those duties into the post

of NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker, essentially restoring an earlier

organizational structure.