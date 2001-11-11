Sassa to stay at NBC
Scott Sassa is sticking around NBC after all.
After months of speculation that he was leaving the network for an Internet
post, Sassa has signed a new contract to remain as President of NBC West
Coast.
Details on his new contract were not released by NBC, but his prior
three-year deal was up at the end of the December, insiders say.
The news comes as NBC is enjoying a surprisingly strong start to the
2001-2002 season, a start that includes record ratings for hits Friends
and The West Wing.
Sassa, who has been West Coast President since May 1999, oversees all of
NBC's entertainment-related businesses.
Sassa has taken somewhat of a backseat with the media since hiring Jeff
Zucker to replace Garth Ancier as the network's entertainment president late
last year.
Sassa originally joined NBC in Sept. 1997 as president of NBC's TV stations
division.
He spent six months as head of the network's entertainment division (Oct.
1998 - May 1999) before taking on his current role. - Joe Schlosser
