Saralegui leads Hispanic awards list

Journalist and Univision talk-show host Cristina Saralegui is among this year's recipients of the Hispanic Heritage Awards, AP reports.

Artist and educator Judith Baca, Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist Liz Balmaseda, tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez, director-writer Gregory Nava round out the honorees for the 15th annual awards to be presented on Aug. 25, and subsequently broadcast on Sept. 22 by NBC.

Gloria Estefan will be among the featured performers.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards Foundation is a nonprofit group established in 1987. Thirty-three national Hispanic co-host organizations serve as the nominating committee for the Hispanic Heritage Awards.