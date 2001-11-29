Saralegui ending daily Univision show

Latin media personality Cristina Saralegui next month will reportedly end her 12-year stint as host of the The Cristina Show.

AP reports that Saralegui, who also hosts a syndicated radio show and oversees a magazine and Web site named after her, chose not to renew her contract with Univision for the talk show because she wants to work on other projects, said Marcos Avila, her husband and manager. She walks away from a daily daytime show that draws an estimated 100 million viewers worldwide.

The last show will air Dec. 14, Avila told AP on Wednesday.

Saralegui is negotiating with the network to continue hosting her Monday night prime-time show, Cristina: Special Edition, through next year.

The platinum-haired host, who received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999, has recurring roles on the NBC daytime soap Passions and on the Nickelodeon kids' series Taina.

In May, Saralegui opened a $3.1 million, 50,000-square-foot production facility in west Miami-Dade County to house her media company, Cristina Saralegui Enterprises.

Among the projects, Saralegui plans to produce a movie on the life of legendary Cuban Salsa singer Celia Cruz and, perhaps, an English-language sitcom, Avila said.