Sarah Smith Named KETV President

Hearst-Argyle Television has tapped Sarah Smith as president and general Manager of KETV, an ABC affiliate in Omaha, Neb. She succeeds Joel Vilmenay, who’s shifting over to run Hearst-Argyle’s WDSU New Orleans.

Smith previously served as VP/general manager at KRCF and KAWF, BlueStone Television stations in California. Prior to that, she was a sales manager for various Belo stations.

“Sarah shares our company’s vision and values for local television, and we believe she is the right person to help KETV expand upon the record of success it enjoyed under Joel’s leadership,” stated Hearst-Argyle Television CEO David J. Barrett.

Hearst-Argyle Television owns 26 TV stations, including 12 ABC outlets.