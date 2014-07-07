Sarah Palin’s Sportsman Channel Show Renewed

Sportsman Channel said it has renewed Amazing America with Sarah Palin for a second season.

The series featuring the former vice presidential candidate is expected to return to the air in early 2015. Twelve new episodes have been ordered.

The show is produced by Pilgrim Studios.

“The return of Amazing America is great news for the network,” Marc Fein, executive VP of programming and production for Sportsman Channel, said in a statement. “Sportsman Channel has experienced tremendous growth this year and Sarah Palin’s involvement has proved to be an exciting boon for our network and programming initiatives.”

“We're really excited about the second season of Amazing America,” said Palin. “We’re working on stories about people that go above and beyond to help others, really inspirational stuff that will encourage the entire nation.”