Sarah Palin To Host Original Series on Sportsman Channel

Sportsman Channel, in a move that underscores its commitment to outdoor lifestyle fare and one it believes will lift its profile overall, is set to premiere an original series next April, hosted by former U.S. vice presidential candidate and outdoor enthusiast Sarah Palin.

Amazing America with Sarah Palin is a weekly, half-hour anthology show that will feature the ex-Alaska governor and best-selling author traveling around the country to shine a light on some of the personal stories surrounding the worlds of hunting, shooting and angling.

Marking “Mama Grizzly’s” return to unscripted series television, Amazing America with Sarah Palin is part of the network’s “Red, Wild & Blue America” programming strategy that Sportsman Channel CEO Gavin Harvey says is “part of the American spirit and American dream. Our country is the world’s largest outdoor playground.”

Scheduled to bow on Thursday, April 3, the show is the first of a three-series deal with Pilgrim Studios, the award-winning company whose production credits includes The Ultimate Fighter for Fox Sports 1, Ghost Hunters for Syfy, Orange County Choppers for CMT and Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s for OWN.

