Sarah Jessica Parker Developing Series for Bravo

Bravo announced a slate of new shows that it is developing, as well as a series pickup.

Highlighting the slate is American Artist (working title) from actress Sarah Jessica Parker and Bravo stalwart Magical Elves. The hour-long reality-competition series will pit contemporary artists against one another with the winner receiving a national gallery tour and a cash prize.

Another Top Chef spinoff is in the works from the network. Top Chef: Masters will bring together some of the world's top chefs in weekly challenges, Iron Chef-style. Magical Elves, which produces Top Chef and is developing Top Chef: Junior, will also helm this show.

Also in development is Fashion House, based on the British series of the same name.

And the network announced the series pickup of Miami Social, following a group of connected young professionals in Miami.