Sara Jane Ho Teaches America Some Manners

Sara Jane Ho, renowned etiquette teacher, is the host of Mind Your Manners, which premieres on Netflix November 16. There are six episodes.

Ho is based in Shanghai. She “helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette,” according to Netflix. “Get ready to laugh, cry and learn a thing or two as Sara transforms her students’ lives and helps them acquire the confidence to shine in any situation–starting with a sensible spot of afternoon tea.”

Episodes see Ho instruct a mother about reentering the workforce, offer dating tips to a man who livestreams, and teach a party girl how to carry herself in a classier manner. Ho uses feng shui, tai chi and Chinese medicine to help people attain their goals.

Growing up in Hong Kong, Ho is the founder and CEO of Miss Wonder Omnimedia. Her first venture in the manners space was opening Institute Sarita, the first finishing school for ladies in China. She authored the book Finishing Touch: Good Manners for the Debutante. ■