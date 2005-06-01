Sapan Gets CTAM Chairman's Award
The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM), has tapped Josh Sapan for its Chairman's Award.
Sapan, president of Rainbow Media Holdings, is being recognized as a founder, chairman and one of the leaders of CTAM's Executive Management Program at Harvard.
Sapan will be honored at next month's CTAM annual conference in Philadelphia.
