Sapan champions VOD, SVOD
Josh Sapan, president and CEO of Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., challenged the cable industry to create original programming content for new video-on-demand and
subscription-VOD services at a Washington Metro Cable Club luncheon
Thursday.
"If VOD and SVOD become only a warehouse for the same content currently on
traditional, vertical networks, including our own, cable is likely to continue
to experience high rates of digital churn and lose a potential competitive
advantage as compared to satellite," he said.
Sapan admitted that creating original content is expensive, and that Rainbow
is a bit "ahead of the opportunity" in terms of developing VOD products and
offering them to subscribers.
Rainbow offers a VOD product called Mag Rack that offers viewers 25
different video "magazines," on specific topics such as weddings, photography,
motorcycles and automobiles.
"This is the first and only service designed specifically for VOD and SVOD,"
Sapan said.
