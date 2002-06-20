Sapan champions VOD, SVOD

Josh Sapan, president and CEO of Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., challenged the cable industry to create original programming content for new video-on-demand and

subscription-VOD services at a Washington Metro Cable Club luncheon

Thursday.

"If VOD and SVOD become only a warehouse for the same content currently on

traditional, vertical networks, including our own, cable is likely to continue

to experience high rates of digital churn and lose a potential competitive

advantage as compared to satellite," he said.

Sapan admitted that creating original content is expensive, and that Rainbow

is a bit "ahead of the opportunity" in terms of developing VOD products and

offering them to subscribers.

Rainbow offers a VOD product called Mag Rack that offers viewers 25

different video "magazines," on specific topics such as weddings, photography,

motorcycles and automobiles.

"This is the first and only service designed specifically for VOD and SVOD,"

Sapan said.