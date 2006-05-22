Santos Elects To Direct Behrendt
Veteran director Steve Santos, whose hour syndicated talker credits include Rosie O'Donnell and Donny & Marie, has been hired as director of The Greg Behrendt Show.
Sony's relationship/talker hour strip featuring the comic bows this fall.
Santos has plenty of experience with shepherding comics. His credits also include America's Funniest People, and comedy specials for HBO with Whoopi Goldberg, George Carlin, Penn & Teller, and Billy Crystal.
Behrendt is the comedian who co-wrote best sellers He's Just Not That Into You and It's Called a Breakup Because It's Broken.
