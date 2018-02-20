‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Back on Netflix March 23

Season two of Santa Clarita Diet debuts on Netflix Friday, March 23. Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore are in the horror-comedy series’ cast, playing husband and wife realtors in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenage daughter Abby (Liv Hewson). Barrymore’s Sheila character turns into a zombie and starts to desire human flesh, causing some troubles for her family.

Season two of Santa Clarita Diet finds the Hammonds trying to adapt to Sheila’s advanced undead state as she works to hold on to her suburban lifestyle and not be defined as just another monster. The number of missing people in Santa Clarita is starting to pile up, and the Hammonds are chasing the source of the virus so they can stop it from spreading and save humanity.

Season one premiered on Netflix Feb. 3, 2017.



Victor Fresco runs the show.