Netflix Renews ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

Netflix has renewed the Drew Barrymore seriesSanta Clarita Diet. The horror-comedy is about the Hammond couple, played by Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, a pair of realtors in Los Angeles with fairly routine lives until Barrymore’s Sheila goes zombie, with a taste for human flesh.

The show premiered Feb. 3.



Other cast includes Liv Hewson as the Hammond daughter, Abby, and Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis, the Hammonds’ neighbor.

Production on the new season starts this summer.

The series comes from showrunner Victor Fresco.