Sandra Thomas Named Univision Group News Director

Univision news veteran Sandra Thomas has been named to the new position of senior director of local and affiliate news at the Spanish-language giant. She will be based in San Francisco and report to Daniel Coronell, vice president, Univision News, and Kevin Cuddihy, president, Univision Television Group.

Univision also announced that Marco Flores has been named news director at KMEX Los Angeles, reporting to Thomas and KMEX general manager Alberto Mier y Terán.

"A consummate news professional with a zest for not only getting the story first, but making sure the reporting is completely accurate, Sandra has left an indelible mark in the news business," said Coronell. "Her leadership and insights will help us to take Univision News to even higher levels at the local and national level."

Thomas will oversee all news content for Univision affiliates and will "serve as the nexus with network news," said Univision in a statement. Since March of 2009, she has been Univision Television Group's news operations group regional news director supervisor and news director of KDTV San Francisco, a position she held since 1997.

Flores has been KMEX interim news director since December 2010.

"Marco has already shown a strong understanding of the local Los Angeles marketplace and his leadership and solid grasp of broadcast news will help KMEX continue to build on the loyal viewership as the leading station in the country," said Mier y Terán.

Flores previously served as news director at Univision KTVW in Phoenix, a role he assumed in 2002.