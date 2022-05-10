Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum Seek Out Legendary Locale in ‘The Lost City’

Comedy film The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, premieres on Paramount Plus May 10. Bullock portrays romance author Loretta Sage, who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire played by Daniel Radcliffe who hopes she can help him find a legendary lost city. Tatum plays a book cover model who sets off on a “heroic but hapless rescue mission” in the jungle, according to Paramount Plus.

Adam Nee and Aaron Nee direct. Brad Pitt is in the film as well.

The Lost City arrived in theaters March 25. The NY Times likened it to 1984 adventure-comedy Romancing the Stone. “If you don’t have a few hours to watch the cheerfully dumb comedy The Lost City, just stare at the poster,” goes the review. “Almost everything you need to know about this nonsensical lark is crammed into the one sheet: the stars, the tropical location, the Bruckheimer-esque fireball. The poster is selling sex and violence and obvious laughs, with Sandra Bullock’s sequined purple onesie doing the heavy comic lifting. And while she and Channing Tatum are the headliners, the studio has hedged its bets by also cramming in a leering goat and a Fabio-ed Brad Pitt.”

The movie is produced by Paramount Pictures and Fortis Films, 3dot Productions and Exhibit A. It “delivers thrilling adventure, fabled treasure and epic entertainment,” promises Paramount Plus.

JJ Hook, Dana Fox, Julia Gunn and Margaret Chernin are the executive producers. ■