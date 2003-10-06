Sanchez: Still ‘Large Gaps’ in Latino Casting
National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts chairman Felix Sanchez, whose group received an early copy of the corporate-responsibility annual report CBS issued last week, sees progress in network-program diversity, but he also sees some "large gaps" in casting minorities in lead roles in comedies and dramas.
Among the issues he has with recent choices: Karen Sisco
was spun off from a film with Jennifer Lopez, so that could have been an opportunity to cast a Latina in the lead role, Sanchez said.
Coupling, he added, reflects the same kind of "exclusive" environment as the notably nondiverse Friends
exhibits, and with the cast of The Practice
being overhauled, "It's a shame they couldn't find one Latino lawyer to add to the mix."
