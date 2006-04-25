San Francisco Giants Draft Sponsorship Scorecard

Nielsen Sports and the San Francisco Giants Major League Baseball team have entered into a licensing agreement for Sponsorship Scorecard, a service that tracks sponsor-brand appearances for all sports events on TV.

Specifically, Sponsorship Scorecard tracks how many times a sponsor’s brand signage appears on TV during a game, how long each appearance is, and household and demo impressions of each appearance. Sponsorship Scorecard also measures whether the signage actually appears in the stadium or has been digitally placed on the television screen. In addition, the service can pinpoint exactly where the signage appears (for example, behind home plate) and whether each sponsor got a video or audio mention during the game.

“For the first time, we can accurately measure the full impact of this powerful sponsorship medium,” said Jason Pearl, San Francisco Giants VP, corporate sponsorship, in a statement.

Along with the Giants, Sponsorship Scorecard provides its service for MLB teams the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins. All of these teams have renewed their partnership through the current baseball season.