San Fran Station Goes HD

Cox Broadcasting's KTVU San Francisco Wednesday converted its local news broadcasts to high definition, making it the first station in the country's no. 5 TV market to do so.



Along with new HD studio cameras, KTVU has also unveiled a new set, HD graphics and high definition traffic and weather mapping.



“As the Bay Area News leader we’re very excited to be able to bring the benefits of high definition television to Bay Area news viewers. KTVU Channel 2 News is committed to giving our viewers the best local news viewing experience possible and high definition helps us achieve this,” Tim McVay, VP and general manager, said in a statement.



KTVU, a Fox affiliate, carries 38 1/2 hours of local news per week.