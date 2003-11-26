San Diego P.D. Investigates Assault at Real World House

San Diego police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on the set of MTV’s The Real World, which is currently filming at a house in San Diego.

No Real World cast members or crew are suspected in the investigation, the show’s producer Bunim Murray Productions said Tuesday.

"The producers and the cast of The Real World are cooperating fully with local authorities," producers said in a statement. The San Diego installment is slated to debut on MTV in Jan. 2004.