San Diego Gets BPL Trial

Ambient Corp.'s broadband-over-powerlines (BPL) trial in the San Diego area is the latest chapter in the ongoing quest to use electrical utility wiring to distribute broadband connectivity.



The Boston-based BPL systems provider will begin a trial of its technology with San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E). The goal is to see how it will work as a utility-based application for monitoring the power grid and a consumer product. No financial details of the deal were released.