Samurai Jack jumping to big screen

Cartoon Network's newest original animated series Samurai Jack is moving to the big screen.

New Line Cinemas is planning a live-action movie based on the Samurai Jack series that will be directed by Rush Hour's Brett Ratner. The series debuted on Cartoon in August and has been a ratings workhorse, averaging a 1.7 through 12 weeks. The highest-rated episode came on Oct. 7, when Samurai Jack notched a 2.2 rating.

Samurai Jack will be the third Cartoon Network series adapted for a movie; Powerpuff Girls and Scooby-Do have also been made into movies.

Meanwhile, Cartoon Network harvested strong ratings Saturday for the premiere Justice League. The new animated series notched a 2.1 rating and 1.7 million households. - Allison Romano