Samsung Smart TVs Add Crunchyroll Anime App

Sony’s Crunchyroll anime service said that its app is being added to Samsung smart TV sets.

The addition will make it easier for Samsung set owners to subscribe to Crunchyroll and view the platform’s content.

"Anime is one of the fastest-growing entertainment mediums worldwide. We’re thrilled to enhance access to Crunchyroll for Samsung's Smart TV users,“ Kaliel Roberts, chief product officer at Crunchyroll, said. Samsung is providing a seamless experience for both dedicated anime fans and the anime-curious, allowing them to easily sign up and access their favorite anime directly on their TV screens.”

Available on all 2017-2023 Samsung Smart TVs, users can find the Crunchyroll app in the Samsung Smart TV app store.

Crunchyroll’s library includes more the 46,000 movies and TV episodes, 3,300 Japanese music videos and concert specials.

Titles included My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Chainsaw Man and Attack on Titan, as well as classics such as Cowboy Bebop and One Piece.

Crunchyroll is available in more than 200 countries and territories offering the deepest dedicated anime through more than a dozen streaming platforms.