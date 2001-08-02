Samsung, Sears Sponsor HD College Football
Samsung Electronics Corp. and Sears, Roebuck and Co. have signed on with CBS
to sponsor the upcoming season of college football games in HDTV.
Financial details of the agreement were not available. The deal is a first
for college football and marks the first time a retailer, a broadcaster and a
manufacturer have jointly promoted HDTV.
Samsung and Sears have partnered to produce an 'HDTV Game Day' promotion in
which select Sears stores across the U.S. will show a major college game each
week, during the regular season, on a Samsung HDTV set. The in-store broadcasts
will be designed to help consumers compare HDTV with NTSC television.
The HDTV televised football schedule kicks off with coverage of the September
15 match-up between Tennessee and Florida -live from Gainesville, FL- and
culminates with the Army/Navy game on December 1. The schedule also includes the
annual battle between Florida and Florida State November 17.
The in-store Sears broadcasts will be possible either through off-air
reception of a local CBS affiliate's HDTV signal, where available, or in
eligible areas, via satellite provider EchoStar Communications Corporation,
which will provide CBS's HDTV signal exclusively to a Samsung HDTV unit in every
Sears store.
