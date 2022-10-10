Samsung Gets Other Set Makers To Use Tizen Operating System

Samsung said it licensed its Tizen TV operating systems to other set makers for the first time.

The setmakers, including Atmaca, HKC and Tempo, will have new models available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Turkey, the U.K. and the U.S. that will have access to features including Samsung TV Plus streaming platform.

"2022 has been a memorable year for Tizen OS as we celebrate its 10th anniversary and the very first Tizen-powered smart TVs available from other brands," said Yongjae Kim, executive VP of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. "Starting with these new Tizen-powered smart TVs, we will continue to expand the licensing program and introduce Tizen OS and its ecosystem to more products and brands around the world."

Samsung teamed up with the Linux Foundation to unveil the first version of the Tizen OS in 2012. About 200 million people from 197 countries now use Samsung Smart TVs powered by Tizen.

Samsung announced its Tizen TV Platform Licensing program at the Samsung Developer Conference in 2021. ■