Samsung Delays Blu-Ray Launch
By Glen Dickson
Samsung, which was supposed to be first to market with a device to play back high-definition “Blu-ray” disks, has postponed the launch.
The Korean consumer electronics giant had originally scheduled the U.S. product launch of its 1080-line progressive (1080p) Blu-ray player for May 23, but it issued a statement late Monday saying it is delaying the product’s introduction until June 25.
Samsung says it needs to “complete compatibility testing” with Blu-Ray test discs that will become available in late April from product manufacturers and content providers.
Samsung says the hardware development for the BD-P1000 Blu-Ray player is complete and the product is ready for mass production in Suwon, South Korea, once the compatibility tests are passed, with an expected retail price of $999.
But with Sony scheduled to launch its own Blu-ray player in July, it appears the race to be first to market is tightening.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.