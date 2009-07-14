Samsung, Blockbuster Forge Digital Deal

Ridgefield Park, N.J. - Samsung Electronics America has signed a deal with Blockbuster that will provide digital entertainment downloads for selected new HDTVs, home-theater systems and Blu-ray players.

In a statement, the companies said the new services will be available this fall and will give Samsung customers access to Blockbuster's digital movie library. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Blockbuster OnDemand will have preferred positioning on the Blu-ray interfaces.

To read the full article from TWICE, click here.