Samsung Ads, Publica Renew Ad Serving Arrangement

Samsung Ads said it renewed its global relationship making Publica its ad server.

Publica, owned by Integral Ad Science, enables Samsung Ads to provide viewers with a traditional TV-like viewing experience while maximizing CTV ad revenue with technology like programmatic unified auctions for premium ad spots with streamed ad breaks.

“As consumer viewing behaviors continue to rapidly evolve and shift towards streaming, it’s critical that our ad serving technology is equally evolved and sophisticated,” said Craig Chinn, Vice President, Programmatic, Samsung Ads. “By expanding our successful partnership with Publica, we ensure a high-quality experience for viewers while also delivering advertisers the control and transparency needed to effectively reach CTV audiences.”

Publica technology enables Samsung ads to deliver advanced CTV ad breaks with granular controls to reach an advertiser target while optimizing revenue per second with an ad pod.

Samsung Ads can also guarantee an advertisers first placement within a pod and have category exclusivity within a pod.

"We're excited to renew our partnership with Samsung Ads and provide them with the ad decisioning technology to grow their global advertising revenues, and empower Samsung Ads with the ad serving capabilities to improve their streamers' viewing experiences on CTV," said Sean Galligan, chief revenue officer at Publica.