Samp Named WAVY News Director

April Samp has been named News Director of WAVY Norfolk, an NBC affiliate owned by LIN.

She starts in mid-July. Samp is leaving the news director position at KGAN Cedar Rapids, a CBS affiliate owned by Sinclair in DMA No. 88.

Her hiring at WAVY was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.

WAVY rules DMA No. 43. It booked $27.6 million in Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News last year, ahead of WVEC's $21.9 million.