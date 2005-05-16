Samaritan Award 'Fitz' Tribune

Tribune Chairman Dennis Fitzsimons has been named the 2005 recipient of the NAB Education Foundation's Samaritan award for community service.

The award, which will be handed out June 13 at NAB's Service to America Summit, goes to a broadcaster or organization "exemplifying the industry's commitment to use the airwaves effectively in promoting the public interest."

Fitzsimons is being saluted for, among other things, his leadership of the FCC's Media Security and Reliability Council and his work on the board of the McCormick Tribune Foundation, which gave out over $100 million last year.

In addition, In-kind giving by Tribune stations and newspapers, primarily TV time and newspaper space, totaled $27 million.