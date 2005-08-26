Sam Gamgee Meets Jack Bauer

Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings), Jean Smart (Garden State) and Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights), along with newcomer Brady Corbet (Thirteen), will join star and co-executive producer Kiefer Sutherland in the cast of the Fox hit, 24.

The series will conspire against Fox’s usual Sunday night comedy toon block with its fifth-season launch, comprising a four-hour, two-night season premiere at 8-10 p.m. Jan. 8, followed by another two-hour dose. Jan. 9, which will be the show’s 100th episode.

The fifth hour of 24 will settle into the show’s regular 9 p.m. Monday time period Jan. 16.

Relying on its successful scheduling strategy, the mid-season launch will allow Fox to continue to air the series without repeats or preemptions through its finale.