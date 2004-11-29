Salute to the Troops Boosts DeGeneres

Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show logged its highest numbers of the November sweeps with a Nov. 24 show that saluted U.S. troops and gave all-expensea-paid seven-day Celebrity cruises to every member of the audience, which was made up of friends and family of service members in Iraq.

The show averaged a 3.4 rating/9 share in the metered markets, up 31% over its year-ago time-period average. It was particularly strong in Kansas City, Mo., where it scored a 5.8/14, up 107% over its year-ago average; Indianapolis, where it hit a 6.0/18, up 62%; Detroit, a 6.5/18, up 97%; and Providence, R.I., a 7.5/19, up 53%.

The show, shown to the troops on Thanksgiving Day via American Forces Network, featured movie star Tom Hanks, who is beloved by many in the military because of his roles in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan and his co-production of HBO limited series Band of Brothers, also with Spielberg.