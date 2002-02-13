Salt Lake still ahead of Nagano

NBC's five-day nightly average for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games stands at a

19.8 national household rating and a 31 share, up 19 percent over CBS' Nagano,

Japan, five-day average of 16.6/27, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Tuesday night's Olympic telecast (8 p.m. to 11:22 p.m. EST) from Salt Lake

City delivered an 18.5/29, surpassing Nagano's day-five

18.2/30.