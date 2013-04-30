Salt Lake NBC Won't Air 'Hannibal'

KSL Salt Lake City, the NBC affiliate in DMA No. 33, will

not air network drama Hannibal

anymore. "After viewing the past few episodes, as well as receiving

numerous complaints from viewers, KSL TV will cancel the airing of the NBC show

Hannibal on Thursday evenings,"

KSL wrote on Facebook. "This decision was made due to the extensive

graphic nature of this show."





KSL, owned by the Church of Latter-Day Saints, will air

local news in its place at 9. KUCW, as it has done in the past, has picked up

the NBC castoff, according to NBC.



Hannibal is based

on serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter, from Thomas Harris's novels.





Broadcasting in a largely Mormon market, KSL has refused

network programming in the past, including The

New Normal, which KSL cited for "rude and crude dialogue," and The Playboy Club, while Saturday Night Live has for years aired

on CW affiliate KUCW.





KUCW will air SNL

leading into Hannibal Saturday night.







KSL's dismissal of Hannibal

was previously reported on TVSpy. KSL said it remains a "valued

partner" with the network. NBC declined comment.





The announcement elicited a massive response on Facebook,

Salt Lake users taking both sides of the issue.





"Only in Utah," posted Bryan Styles.