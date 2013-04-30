Salt Lake NBC Won't Air 'Hannibal'
KSL Salt Lake City, the NBC affiliate in DMA No. 33, will
not air network drama Hannibal
anymore. "After viewing the past few episodes, as well as receiving
numerous complaints from viewers, KSL TV will cancel the airing of the NBC show
Hannibal on Thursday evenings,"
KSL wrote on Facebook. "This decision was made due to the extensive
graphic nature of this show."
KSL, owned by the Church of Latter-Day Saints, will air
local news in its place at 9. KUCW, as it has done in the past, has picked up
the NBC castoff, according to NBC.
Hannibal is based
on serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter, from Thomas Harris's novels.
Broadcasting in a largely Mormon market, KSL has refused
network programming in the past, including The
New Normal, which KSL cited for "rude and crude dialogue," and The Playboy Club, while Saturday Night Live has for years aired
on CW affiliate KUCW.
KUCW will air SNL
leading into Hannibal Saturday night.
KSL's dismissal of Hannibal
was previously reported on TVSpy. KSL said it remains a "valued
partner" with the network. NBC declined comment.
The announcement elicited a massive response on Facebook,
Salt Lake users taking both sides of the issue.
"Only in Utah," posted Bryan Styles.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.