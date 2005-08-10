Salt Lake City Getting First Duopoly

Clear Channel is buying WB affiliate KUWB Salt Lake City from ACME Communications for $18.5 million.

The deal, subject to FCC approval, would give Clear Channel, owner of ABC affiliate KTVX, a duopoly in the 36th largest TV market.

Clear Channel and ACME will immediately begin to co-manage ad sales for KUWB per a new shared services agreement.

Clear Channel already operates duopolies in several markets, including San Antonio, Memphis, Tenn. and Jacksonville, Fla. The combination of KUWB and KTVX creates the first duopoly in the Salt Lake City market.