Salomon makes Cooperative pitch

Salomon Smith Barney has formally agreed to represent the Broadcasters' Digital Cooperative in its effort to lease part of the digital spectrum for new wireless data applications, according to Granite President Stuart Beck. The banking firm has sent out a pitch letter to the first 14 technology companies identified as potential customers for the Cooperative's DTV footprint, along with a spec sheet of market-by-market coverage.