Salmi Named MTV Networks Digital Chief

MTV Networks has named Atom's Mika Salmi as its new digital chief, appointing him to a new position as President, Global Digital Media reporting to MTVN Chairman/CEO Judy McGrath. MTVN has been without a senior digital executive since Chief Digital Officer Jason Hirschhorn left in May.

Viacom's MTVN acquired Salmi's Atom Entertainment for $200 million in August and since then he has been in talks with the company to fill its head digital slot. He is tasked with working across the company's multi-platform brands to develop and implement a uniform digital strategy and will be building a team to support those efforts.

"I've always maintained that the media business started undergoing a transformation a year or a year and a half ago and I thought if I could play a part in the early days when that was really taking shape, it would be an exciting opportunity," Salmi told B&C, regarding why he took the job.

Said McGrath in a statement: "With Mika's guidance, our digital teams will continue the momentum we have today, to extend our brands across every platform while creating new business, and next generation applications across every device that engages our community."